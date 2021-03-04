Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Allseas to Use MENCK Hammers for German Offshore Wind Project

March 4, 2021

Credit: MENCK
Credit: MENCK

Acteon's pile-driving operating company MENCK has won a contract with offshore installation company Allseas to deliver piledriving and handling equipment for the installation of TenneT’s DolWin6 offshore converter platform in the German sector of the North Sea.

Completion of the DolWin6 project is scheduled for 2023. Like the previous projects, DolWin3 and BorWin3, it is a direct-current connection between offshore wind farms and mainland Germany with a 900-MW transmission capacity and is part of the German government’s commitment to increase the country’s renewable energy supply.

MENCK will provide its submersible MHU 3500S hydraulic hammer, which is capable of driving monopiles and smaller-sized piles by delivering 3500-kJ impact energy. It will also supply a back-up MHU 1900S hammer and follower. 

"The MENCK noise reduction unit is an integral part of the MHU hammers and will be used during operation for active reduction of the underwater noise generated during pile installation," MENCK said.

Two 96-in. internal lifting tools will be provided by Acteon product and service line brand LDD. The installation is expected to take 15 days.

"We are excited to work with MENCK on our first offshore wind project, DolWin6, and are looking forward to a flawless execution,” said an Allseas representative.


