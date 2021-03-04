More Work in Australia for Shearwater GeoServices

Offshore seismic survey services company Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract for a 3D multisensor marine seismic survey, in the Otway Basin, offshore Australia.

"We see a solid, consistent level of activity in Australia where we have multiple projects booked in 2021”, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “We observe increasing regional demand for our vessels equipped with high-end technology, which is reflected in backlog and utilization.”

The approximately two-month survey is expected to start in Q3 2021 covering an estimated 2,700 square kilometers.

Shearwater will deploy the Geo Coral vessel, using a multisensor streamer system with a variable streamer spacing configuration.

This is the second contact announcement by Shearwater involving work in Australia in the past month. The company in February said it had secured two 3D surveys in offshore Western Australia.

The three-month campaign, with an undisclosed client, comprises more than 3,200 square kilometers and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, employing Geo Coral vessel.