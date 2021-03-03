OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

OOS International, a Dutch-based offshore services company, has said there has been "a strong increase in requests" from potential clients to charter its newbuild semi-submersible heavy lift crane & accommodation vessels the company ordered in China back in 2016.

According to the company, the talks are being held for the charter of the two new builds OOS Serooskerke and OOS Walcheren, for several offshore wind projects in Asia but also Europe.

"OOS and partners might also provide the associated project management, engineering and execution of the project. The total number of vessel charter days in discussion for aforementioned projects exceeds 1,000 days," the company said.

Furthermore, OOS said that it and its partners were discussing a long-term charter of one of the new builds for several years.

"The vessels with large accommodation space are ideally equipped to assist clients in the oil & gas to perform in combination heavy-lifting, subsea-works, flotel and platform maintenance, resulting in significant cost reductions," the company said.

Also, OOS said it was participating in several tenders for decommissioning works.

"The new builds are characterized by excellent motion behavior due to a unique hull design. Each vessel is equipped with a state-of-the-art Dynamic Positioning system and two high capacity Offshore Mast Cranes, enabling them to perform lifting operations during less favorable weather conditions. Together these characteristics make the OOS Serooskerke and OOS Walcheren the ideal vessel combination to perform quad-lifting operations up to 7.850t," the company said.

Each vessel has an accommodation capacity of 750 POB and a lifting capacity of 4,400 tons in waters up to 3,000 meters depth.

The semi-submersible heavy lift crane vessel OOS Serooskerke, built at the China Merchants Heavy Industries (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd shipyard. in October underwent sea-trials in China. It's unclear when exactly the two vessels are expected to be delivered.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to OOS seeking more info. We will update the article if we receive any response.



Artist's impression of OOS Walcheren and the OOS Serooskerke performing a joint topside lift - Credit: OOS