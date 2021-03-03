Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm: Equinor Renews Charter for Esvagt Njord SOV

March 3, 2021

Credit: Esvagt
Credit: Esvagt

Norwegian energy firm Equinor has awarded a 5-year contract extension to Danish offshore vessel owner Esvagt for the use of the Esvagt Njord vessel at the Dudgeon offshore wind farm in the UK. The extension runs until 2026.

The SOV (Service Operation Vessel) ‘Esvagt Njord’ has been servicing Equinor at the wind farm off Great Yarmouth on the English east coast since the autumn of 2016.

According to the Danish company, ‘Esvagt Njord’ was the third specially built SOV dedicated to offshore wind farms in Esvagt's fleet when it arrived as a newbuild in the autumn of 2016. The vessel was the first SOV in the UK when the contract was originally awarded.

Today, Esvagt operates seven SOVs in the English, German, Dutch, Belgian and Danish sectors in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea, and the company will receive two further SOV newbuildings during 2021.

Søren Karas, Chief Commercial Officer at ESVAGT said:"When we initially entered into the first contract to service Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm in 2016, ESVAGT had some experience in offshore wind, but it was still in its infancy."

‘Now, through five years of good and productive collaboration at Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm, we have documented our competencies with a strong performance. We look forward to building on our close and fruitful partnership with Equinor,’ he said.

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar
Credit: Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds, Terna Energy Looking to Build Floating Wind...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only - An oil platform at Hess-operated Tubular Bells field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Hess (The photo has been cropped)

CERAWeek: Oil Bosses See Crude Oil Demand Climbing, Even...
Energy
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar
Offshore

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

OOS Sees "Strong Increase" in Requests for Charter of its Semi-Sub Crane Vessels

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

CERAWEEK: Energy Firms, Gov'ts Bet on Hydrogen Boom. Payday Far Away

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Cavusoglu: Turkey, Egypt Could Sign Maritime Demarcation Deal

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Investor Coalition CURE Pushes Exxon to Do More

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine