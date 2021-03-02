Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saudi Aramco, Chevron Chiefs See Global Oil Demand Recovery

March 2, 2021

(Photo: Saudi Aramco)
(Photo: Saudi Aramco)

Global oil demand is recovering and could return to around pre-pandemic levels next year, the chief executive of Saudi Aramco told an oil and gas conference on Tuesday.

Global demand for oil is likely to recover from the second half of the year and could reach 99 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, Amin Nasser said at IHS Markit's online CERAWeek conference.

Diesel demand has recovered globally due to door-to-door deliveries, though jet fuel lags as people avoid long flights, said Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who spoke on a panel with Nasser.

Oil demand improving in China, India and East Asia, with vaccine deployment as "cause for optimism" in the West, Nasser said.


(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller)

Energy Oil

Related Offshore News

(MHWirth file photo)

Baker Hughes, Akastor in Offshore Drilling Equipment JV
Credit: Kongsberg

Green Rigs: Collaborative Solutions for Greener Drilling...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Saudi Aramco, Chevron Chiefs See Global Oil Demand Recovery

Saudi Aramco, Chevron Chiefs See Global Oil Demand Recovery

Lundin Energy Hires Deepsea Stavanger Offshore Drilling Rig

Lundin Energy Hires Deepsea Stavanger Offshore Drilling Rig

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar

Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Oceaneering Wins Integrated Rig Services Deal in Gulf of Mexico

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine