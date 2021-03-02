Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lundin Energy Hires Deepsea Stavanger Offshore Drilling Rig

March 2, 2021

Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

Norwegian offshore drilling company Odfjell Drilling has signed a firm contract with the oil firm Lundin Energy for the use of the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig.

The firm contract follows a letter of intent announced in January when it was stated that the deal would be for one firm well plus eight optional wells.

This has now been changed and the contract will be for three firm wells plus six optional wells. 

The firm scope has a contractual value of approximately USD 33 million. Lundin will use the rig for drilling operations in Norway. 

