CGG CEO Joins TechnipFMC Board

Sophie Zurquiyah/Credit: CGGOilfield services company TechnipFMC has appointed Sophie Zurquiyah, who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the French seismic data firm CGG, to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective April 1, 2021.

Zurquiyah, 54, has served as the CEO at CGG since 2018.

She joined CGG in 2013 and has held a succession of leadership positions, including as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President in charge of the Geology, Geophysics, and Reservoir division.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated: “I am delighted to welcome Sophie to the Board. She brings a depth of knowledge to our Board, established over 30 years in our industry. With a background in geophysics, technology, sustainability, and digital transformation, Sophie is a proven global business leader who has experience as an executive and board member with international public companies. Her skillset strengthens our Board of Directors and broadens its understanding and abilities.”

Zurquiyah began her career at Schlumberger in 1991 as a geophysicist and held a variety of executive positions, including Vice President of Technology Sustaining, President, Data and Consulting Services and Chief Information Officer. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Safran S.A.

Zurquiyah is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and holds a Master of Science in Numerical Analysis from the Pierre and Marie Curie University (Paris 6), as well as a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Colorado.