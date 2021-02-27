Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Product Focus: Combat COVID-19 with Walk-Through Sanitizer

February 27, 2021

Image courtesy Tetranet; www.tetranetuk.com
Image courtesy Tetranet; www.tetranetuk.com

Tetranet is offering a solution to the maritime, offshore, ports and logistics markets an industrial walkthrough Covid19/virus and spores sanitizer as business seeks to return to normal. Designed for both inside and outside use, the company says it is ideal for  ports/harbors, terminals, onboard cruise ships, as well as on offshore rigs. 

Features touted by the company include: 

  • Walkthrough all body automatic harmless mist sterilization using HOCL (Hypochlorous) independently tested to kill 99.9999% of bacteria, viral infections, & spores.
  • Brand Design with customers Logo/Color/Tag line Digital signage options available
  • Safe, harmless, used in food safety, healthcare and water treatment.
  • Thermal detection options
  • AI software app’s for mask recognition, facial recognition, weapon detection and Staff ID
  • Greener Liquid refills in reusable 5 to 40 liter refills
  • Can be purchased, financed or hired.
  • Standard 220v/110v AC mains plus battery and custom options.
Technology Cruise Ship Trends COVID-19

Related Offshore News

The Energean Power FPSO Illustration - the vessel will be used to develop Energean's gas fields offshore Israel - Credit: Energean

Energean Takes Full Ownership of Energean Israel
Credit: Equinor

Eni Officially Enters Giant Offshore Wind Project in UK


Trending Offshore News

An illustration of a Fast4Ward FPSO - The image doesn't reflect the final look of the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré/ Copyright © SBM Offshore

Petrobras, SBM Offshore Sign LoI for Giant Búzios Field...
Offshore
Illustration only - Prospector 5 drilling rig - Image by Huw Gibby - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Expects Demand for Modern Jack-Up Rigs to...
Drilling

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Green Rigs: Collaborative Solutions for Greener Drilling Operations

Green Rigs: Collaborative Solutions for Greener Drilling Operations

Product Focus: Combat COVID-19 with Walk-Through Sanitizer

Product Focus: Combat COVID-19 with Walk-Through Sanitizer

Shell Accelerating Renewables Push in Germany

Shell Accelerating Renewables Push in Germany

Denmark Might Not Reach Its 2030 Emissions Reduction Goal as It 'Relies on Unproven Tech'

Denmark Might Not Reach Its 2030 Emissions Reduction Goal as It 'Relies on Unproven Tech'

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine