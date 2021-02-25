AqualisBraemar Takes Care of Petrobras Shuttle Tankers' DP

Brazilian national oil company Petrobras has hired AqualisBraemar to perform DP acceptance and annual trials for their DP shuttle tanker fleet operating in Brazil over the next three years.

Under the contract, AqualisBraemar will carry out trials to verify the integrity and capabilities of the station-keeping equipment for Petrobras’ shuttle tanker fleet.

Shuttle tankers transport crude oil from offshore oil fields to terminals, refineries or bigger tankers where subsea pipelines are not feasible.

AqualisBraemar, an offshore marine and engineering consultancy, will manage the job out of its office in Rio de Janeiro while technical oversight of the work will be managed by the DP team in the Singapore office. The embarks and disembarks will take place in the vicinities of the ports of Rio de Janeiro, São Sebastião and Angra dos Reis, AqualisBraemar said.

Andreas Theophanatos, director of AqualisBraemar in Brazil said: "We have a specialist team of DP experts who are trained to recognize all types of issues that could affect DP performance and reliability. They will test the DP systems to ensure that they are fully functional and have the minimum acceptable redundancy to ensure that they can operate in line with strict regulations and requirements set out by Industry and Petrobras. Petrobras has good governance of the DP assurance process of their fleet with stringent requirements to ensure safe DP operations and we are proud to be able to support them in their goal,”

AqualisBraemar has not revealed the value of the three-year contract.

