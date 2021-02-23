TechnipFMC to Deliver Subsea System for Petronas' Limbayong project

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has won a "substantial" contract by Petronas Carigali in Malaysia for the provision of subsea systems and associated equipment for the Limbayong deepwater development offshore Malaysia.

TechnipFMC will, through its subsidiary FMC Wellhead Equipment, be responsible of front-end engineering design, and integrated engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of subsea production system, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines.

For TechnipFMC, a “substantial” contract ranges between $250 million and $500 million.

The contract covers the development of 10 deepwater wells and their tieback to the Limbayong Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Malaysia.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals, flexible risers, flowlines, jumpers, and other associated subsea hardware for the project.

"The project will be executed from TechnipFMC’s Kuala Lumpur office and will leverage its local manufacturing plants in Malaysia," TechnipFMC said.

As for the FPSO, according to World Energy Reports, a global FPSO database, Petronas in Oct 2020 issued a new tender to lease an FPSO for the Limbayong oil/gas field offshore Sabah Malaysia.

The FPSO is to be capable of producing 40,000 b/d oil, 90 mmcf/d gas and injecting 75,000 b/d water -- and have storage for 600,000 bbls. Local content requirements for FPSO fabrication favor local contractors. The lease will be for 12 yrs firm + 3 + 3 + 2 yr options.

"Bids were submitted on 2 Feb 2021. MISC, Yinson, Bumi Armada and SIP are among the bidders. Award of FPSO contract likely to be in late 2021," World Energy Reports database shows.

Petronas is the field operator and has 100% interest in Limbayong.