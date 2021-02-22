Aker BP Taps Shearwater for Ivar Aasen Field 4D Survey

Marine seismic survey company Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP for an ocean bottom seismic (OBS) 4D survey. The project is at the Ivar Aasen field in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The survey will start in Q2 2021 and will employ Shearwater’s multi-purpose vessels the SW Cook and SW Tasman. The project duration is approximately one month.

"This is a welcome return to the Ivar Aasen field for Aker BP with Qseabed,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater GeoServices. “Shearwater is established in all segments of high-end offshore seismic, executing our clients’ projects with the technologies of their choice, including market-leading solutions for ocean bottom seismic.”

The Ivar Aasen field is located in the northern part of the North Sea, about 175 km west of Karmøy. The water depth is about 110 meters.

The first oil was produced on the Ivar Aasen field in the North Sea on December 24, 2016.

The field is developed as a stand-alone platform for partial processing and water conditioning and injection, with the transfer of the multiphase hydrocarbon mixture through two pipelines to the neighboring Edvard Grieg field for final processing and export. The Ivar Aasen platform - Credit: Aker BP