Shearwater Looking to Recruit Source, Towing & Handling Manager

Marine seismic player Shearwater is on the lookout for a Source, Towing & Handling Manager.

The company, which owns a fleet of 23 seismic vessels, has shared information via social media and on its career website and said this would be a full-time position.

"The right candidate will be responsible for technical and operational support of seismic source, towing and handling system on Shearwater operated marine vessels," Shearwater said.

The company encouraged internal candidates with a background in marine mechanics background to apply. The role will be located in either Gatwick, UK or Bergen, Norway, Shearwater said. The deadline for applications is March 5, 2021.

Qualifications required, as shared by Shearwater:

Education to degree level or Marine Engineer.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in marine seismic/geophysical industry.

Minimum 5 years of international experience within global operating company

Proven Seismic source, mechanical and handling understandings

Knowledge of the offshore seismic business





For more info on duties and responsibilities, and on how to apply, CLICK HERE.