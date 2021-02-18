Galloper Wind Farm Opens Recruitment for Two Wind Turbine Technician Apprentices

RWE Renewables has opened recruitment for two new wind turbine technician apprentices at Galloper wind farm, offshore the UK.

Galloper Offshore Wind Farm is a 353MW project located 27km off the coast of Suffolk. The estimated average annual generation expected at the site is equivalent to the approximate domestic needs of more than 380,000 average UK households.

The three-year apprentice scheme will include two years of classroom-based learning at a Wind Turbine training facility at Llandrillo College, Rhos on Sea in North Wales.

The apprenticeship scheme is run by RWE Renewables and the successful applicants will be part of a group of eleven apprentices from around the UK.

The third year of training will consist of on-site learning at Galloper Offshore Wind Farm and its Operations & Maintenance Facility in Harwich.

If successful, the apprentices will qualify with an NVQ level 3 in wind turbine operations and maintenance and a level 3 diploma in wind turbine maintenance.

"The trainees will be provided with a comprehensive and well-supported learning program including classroom-based learning and experience on-site working with Galloper technicians. They will learn to carry out all aspects of wind turbine maintenance including scheduled, unscheduled, proactive, and troubleshooting maintenance on offshore wind turbines," RWE Renewables said.

The closing date for applications is March 19, 2021 and the full-time, fixed-term contract will start in September this year.

Galloper Operations & Maintenance Manager, Sean Chenery said: "Our current apprentices, Eve, Rosie and Thomas, are a great example of just how important it is to continue to attract new and diverse talent into the offshore wind sector. All three fought off stiff competition from around 70 other applicants when we launched our first apprentice recruitment drive in 2019 and all are from the local area around the Galloper Operations & Maintenance base.

He added: "Given how sought after these positions are and how buoyant the offshore wind sector is, we expect a similar level of interest this year. The successful candidates will have a minimum of five GCSE’s at C or above including Science and Maths or equivalent and once trained they will be working at sea, in all weathers, and at height, using heavy, complex mechanical and electrical equipment. Health and safety is a key focus at all times.”

Candidates can apply via the RWE website on https://www.group.rwe/en/rwe-careers-portal/job-offers/details?id=31703-en_GB or the Galloper website on: http://www.galloperwindfarm.com/working-with-us/#jobs

The Galloper wind farm O&M base is in Harwich International Port and opened in 2019. It is supporting the wind farm for its anticipated operational life-time of twenty-plus years.