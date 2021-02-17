Tekmar Energy to Protect Cables at Two Offshore Wind Farms in China

Tekmar Energy has said it has won contracts to provide cable protection systems for two offshore wind farm projects located in the coastal province of Guangdong in southeast China.

Under the contracts with unnamed clients, Tekmar Energy will supply its TekLink mechanical latch CPS technology to protect subsea cables as they transition from the seabed through the dynamic zone at over 110 offshore turbine locations.

The contracts have a combined value of over £2.5m and will be delivered from Tekmar Energy's manufacturing facility in the North East of England and exported to China in 2021, the company said.

Russell Edmondson, Managing Director at Tekmar Energy said "We are delighted to be supplying our industry-leading cable protection technology to additional offshore wind farm projects in China. We have now supplied our CPS and cable hang-off assemblies to 17 offshore wind farm projects in the region. The contract awards also reflect the hard work of our teams in Shanghai China and the UK"

Apart from these CPS deals in China, in the past month, Tekmar Energy has won similar contracts to cables at Kaskasi offshore wind farm in Germany, at ea Cables at Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in the UK, as well as at an offshore wind farm at an undisclosed location.