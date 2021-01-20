Tekmar Wins Deal to Protect Offshore Wind Farm Cables

Tekmar, a UK-based offshore energy technology and services company, has secured a contract to supply its products to protect subsea cables on an offshore wind farm project.

The company said the project contract was a significant one, with goods set to be deployed on an operational offshore wind farm. It did not provide any details on the client nor on the location of the wind farm.

The contract is for execution and revenue recognition in the current financial year ending 30 September 2021 ("FY21") and is valued in excess of £4.5 million ($6,16 million).

The contract includes work for Tekmar Energy's sister companies Subsea Innovation and AgileTek Engineering.