Tekmar to Protect Subsea Cables at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian, one of Europe's largest power cable manufacturers, has hired Tekmar Energy to provide a cable protection system to be deployed at the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm in the UK.

The 450MW NnG project, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, is located in the Firth of Forth, Scotland

As part of the contract, Tekmar will deliver its Generation 10 TekTube Cable Protection System (CPS). The CPS will be used to protect NnG's subsea export cables as they transition from the seabed through the dynamic zone. The systems will be delivered in 2021.

Once complete the project has the potential to generate enough renewable energy to supply power to around 375,000 Scottish homes.