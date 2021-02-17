Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad's Normand Cutter CSV Stays with Global Marine Group

February 17, 2021

Normand Cutter - Credit: Solstad Offshore
Normand Cutter - Credit: Solstad Offshore

Norway-based operator of offshore support and construction vessels Solstad Offshore has secured a contract for its Normand Cutter vessel with Global Marine Group ("GMG").

The construction support vessel is already on a contract with GMG, and the new contract will start in March 2021, in direct continuation of the current charter.

Under the new contract, the firm duration is 120 days plus 80 days options. In addition, GMG has the option to extend the contract for up to 200 days in 2022, exercisable by August 1, 2021.

Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, will use the Normand Cutter on its cable installation, trenching, maintenance, and repair projects both within the renewable energy and oil & gas markets.

Mike Daniel, Managing Director at Global Offshore, said, "We have been utilizing the Normand Cutter alongside her sister vessel, the Normand Clipper, at Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm. We're pleased to be able to agree a contract with Solstad which enables us to continue utilizing this versatile vessel on our up and coming 2021 projects."

