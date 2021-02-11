Kongsberg to Equip Triumph Subsea's New Field Development Vessel

Norwegian maritime tech and equipment company Kongsberg Maritime (KM) will deliver a large technology package for Triumph Subsea Services' field development vessel (FDV).

Triumph Subsea Services in December 2020 signed a contract with the Croatian shipbuilder Brodosplit for the construction of the vessel, with options to order three more.

Kongsberg Maritime said Thursday it had signed a Letter of Intent with Brodosplit Shipyard and DIV Group in Croatia to deliver a large technology package for the vessel. This will include Kongsberg's "Fully Integrated Solution" which involves engines, thrusters, deck machinery, electrical and control systems.

Should Triumph elect to order three more vessels, they will be equipped by Kongsberg, as well.

"The vessel is designed to be a truly multi-purpose turnkey solution for nearly all the subsea construction tasks encountered within the offshore oil & gas, subsea telecoms, decommissioning, and renewables markets," Kongsberg Maritime said. Credit: Kongsberg

"Triumph will install an in-house designed bridge with an ergonomic interface, state-of-the-art fuel optimized solutions, digital technology, and a well-proven thruster configuration. These solutions, which combine Kongsberg Maritime’s and Triumph Subsea Services’ wide experience in the subsea construction market, will make these vessels truly ready for the future," Kongsberg said.

"These vessels are also the first offshore construction vessels to incorporate Kongsberg's Safety Management Control System (SMCS), greatly enhancing crew safety," Kongsberg added.

Triumph Subsea Services founder and COO Gray Johnstone said: “We are very excited to have been working with Kongsberg's from the initial conceptual stages and to have incorporated the Kongsberg suite of equipment and systems. This has enabled us to achieve a game-changing vessel with the smallest possible environmental footprint, whilst ensuring maximum operability and safety for our people and the environment.”

"It’s an honor to be a key supplier for these new Field Development Vessels for Triumph Subsea Services,” says Tommy Andree Hove, Regional Sales Director Americas, Kongsberg Maritime. “To be part of a game-changing project in the subsea construction market whilst also contributing to a more environmental-friendly solution mirrors Kongsberg's ambitions to deliver new, green technologies and solutions for sustainable oceans.”

The first vessel has been assigned hull number 495 and named ‘FDV Chronos’ with expected steel cutting in March / April 2021. The delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. Credit: Kongsberg