Sapura Energy Nets E&C and Drilling Deals Worth $457M

Sapura Energy, a Malaysian integrated oil and gas services and solutions provider, said Wednesday its Engineering and Construction (E&C) and Drilling divisions have recently secured contracts with a combined value of about RM1.85 billion (around USD 457 million). Clients include Saudi Aramco, Shell, Chevron, PTTEP, and Petronas among others.

In Saudi Arabia, Sapura Fabrication and Sapura Saudi Arabia Company, have been awarded contracts by Saudi Aramco involving projects in the Zuluf, Ribyan, and Abu Safah oil fields, offshore Saudi Arabia.

The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation & installation, and pre-commissioning of jackets for three new wellhead platforms at the three oil fields, expected to be completed by the first quarter of the calendar year 2022.

In Thailand, Sapura Energy has secured a contract for the installation of wellhead platforms and pipelines and the removal of wellhead platforms from Chevron. The works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2022.

Also, Sapura Energy said that In FY 2021 it completed CTEP’s asset retirement offshore removal campaign, involving the first ‘Rigs to Reef’ project in Thailand. The initiative included relocating idle platforms to create artificial reefs, serving as a valuable habitat for marine life.

In Malaysia, its home base, Sapura Offshore was awarded the transportation and installation of offshore pipelines under the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation of Offshore Facilities umbrella contract, by PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited.

The contract scope of work comprises the transportation and installation of around ten kilometers of subsea pipeline, offshore Sarawak. The works are expected to be completed by May 2021.

Also, Sapura Offshore won a sub-contract for the transportation and installation of a wellhead platform jacket and topside at the Kasawari Gas Development Project, by Heerema Marine Contractors.

The scope of work comprises project management, procurement, and subcontract as well as engineering works; expected to be completed by the second quarter of the calendar year 2021.

Furthermore, Sapura Geosciences has received a Letter of Award from Petronas. for the provision of marine site investigation and pipeline route survey services at the Bestari field, offshore Sabah. The works are expected to be completed by the second quarter FY 2022. Sapura Energy’s fiscal year FY2022 is from February 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sapura Baker Hughes, a JV between Sapura Services and Bakers Hughes, has won a contract from Malaysia LNG for the comprehensive maintenance of Baker Hughes-supplied turbomachinery equipment under a long-term service agreement. The contract is for nine and a half years, effective February 2021.

In Brunei, Sapura Energy’s drilling arm Sapura Drilling has secured a contract extension for its semi-submersible tender assisted drilling rig, Sapura Pelaut, from long-time partner Brunei Shell Petroleum.

The Sapura Pelaut contract extension covers a firm period of one hundred and forty-five (145) days starting April 2021, in Bruneian waters. Sapura Pelaut has been operating there for almost 27 years.



