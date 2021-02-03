TMC to Deliver Air Compressors for Equinor's Bacalhau FPSO

TMC has won a contract to supply the marine compressed air system to the Bacalhau FPSO that Japan's MODEC is building for Equinor. The deal is one of TMC's biggest ever orders.

TMC will supply the FPSO’s complete compressed air system consisting of several large offshore screw compressors, air dryers and filter systems, the company said,

"This is a major FPSO and consequently this is one of our biggest stand-alone deliveries to an offshore project and the biggest ever to an FPSO,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development."

TMC, based in Oslo, has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Bacalhau field, which is located in in 2,050 meters deep waters, approximately 185 kilometers off the coast of Ilhabela, São Paulo, Brazil.

The FPSO will be designed to produce and process up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil and up to 15 million cubic meters of gas per day. The minimum storage capacity will be two million barrels of crude oil.