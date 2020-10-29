Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MAN to Supply Compressor Tech for Bacalhau FPSO

October 29, 2020

Bacalhau FPSO - Credit: MAN
Bacalhau FPSO - Credit: MAN

MAN Energy Solutions will supply five radial compressor and two screw compressor trains for the Bacalhau FPSO, under the contract with the Japanese FPSO specialist MODEC.

The compressor trains will be installed aboard the FPSO that will be used to produce oil for Equinor at the Bacalhau field, about 185 kilometers off the Brazilian coast – south of São Paulo – at a water depth of around 2,050 meters.
RB compressor Skid rendering - Credit: MANThe FPSO will be able to produce and process up to 220,000 barrels of crude oil and up to 15 million cubic meters of gas per day. The minimum storage capacity will be two million barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be MODEC's 17th FPSO/FSO vessel in Brazil and Modec's 9th FPSO in the pre-salt region, as well as Modec's first contract with Equinor.

According to MAN ES, the compressor systems will help maintain the pressure in the Bacalhau field, maximizing the production flow-rate and efficiency. The type RB compressors (2 × RB 45-4+5 and 3 × RB 28-6), which are driven by an electric, fixed-speed motor, will be used for gas-processing, full gas re-injection, and gas-lifting applications.

The two SKUEL 510 screw compressors will be used as vapor-recovery units. These pressurize any flash-gas created and return it to the process instead of burning it off into the atmosphere.

The radial compressors will be designed, manufactured and tested in Zurich (Switzerland), the screw compressors will be produced at the MAN site in Oberhausen (Germany). Delivery of all compressor trains is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.


Vapour Recovery Unit - Screw Compressor/Credit: MAN

Equipment Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Floating Production Hardware

Related Offshore News

SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel used by Husky to produce oil from its offshore oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean, off Canada. Image credit: Captain Robert Walsh/MarineTraffic.com

Cenovus to Cut Up To 25% of Workforce after Husky Merger
Credit: MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Vestas Buys Out Mitsubishi From Offshore Wind JV in Deal...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Mohamad Zubil Mat Som - Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)

Malaysia: Two Dead After Offshore Vessel Rams into Oil...
Offshore
Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig/Credit: BP/Flickr

Total Makes Another Major Discovery Offshore South Africa
Drilling

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Malaysia: Petronas Launches Investigation into Fatal Offshore Incident

Malaysia: Petronas Launches Investigation into Fatal Offshore Incident

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Ferrovial to Build DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform

Ferrovial to Build DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform

Stalled Oil and Gas Resources – How Big an Opportunity Is It?

Stalled Oil and Gas Resources – How Big an Opportunity Is It?

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine