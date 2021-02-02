Petrobras Sells Stake in Peroá Cluster

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has agreed to sell its share in Peroá Cluster to companies OP Energia and DBO Energia for up to $55 million.

Petrobras will sell its interests in the mature gas fields Peroá and Cangoá, and in the concession BM-ES-21 containing the Malombe Discovery, jointly named Peroá Cluster, located in the Espírito Santo Basin.

OP Energia and DBO Energia will form a consortium to acquire the Peroá Cluster, with a 50% stake each, with OP Energia, a subsidiary of 3R Petroleum Óleo e Gás S.A., as the operator.

Petrobras said the sale was aligned with the strategy of portfolio optimization and the improvement of the allocation of the company's capital, concentrating increasingly its resources on world-class assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, "where Petrobras has shown great competitive edge over the years."

Petrobras holds 100% interest in the Peroá and Cangoá fields, located in shallow waters, whose average production in 2020 was around 658,000 m3/day of non-associated gas, and 100% interest in the BM-ES-21 exploratory block, located in deep waters, where the Malombe discovery is located.



