Strohm to Deliver TCP Jumpers for Deepwater Project in Malaysia

February 2, 2021

Credit: Strohm
Strohm, a company that manufactures Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP), has secured a contract with Aker Solutions to deliver two gas lift jumpers for an offshore project in deepwater Sabah, Malaysia.

"This is the second time the firm’s technology has become a permanent application in the region. A TCP Flowline was previously installed for Petronas’ operations in 2017 in the shallow water, West Lutong field," Strohm, until recently known as Strohm, Airborne Oil & Gas, said.

The company, based in the Netherlands, will supply two, 150-meter-long TCP Jumpers.

TCP is a non-metallic, durable solution which, according to Strohm, outperforms conventional steel flexible and rigid alternatives. 

"[The TCP solution] is 80% lighter in weight compared to its metallic equivalents, is completely impervious to corrosion and has a high collapse resistance, offering a significantly extended service life. TCP’s manufacturing process also produces 50% lower CO2 levels compared to that of carbon steel pipe," Strohm said.

Last month, Strohm said it had secured a contract with Total and ExxonMobil for a qualification testing program for a high pressure, high-temperature Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP).

The qualification project will create a foundation for further development of this TCP technology for riser applications.

Under the agreement, Strohm will execute a qualification testing program for a TCP Jumper for permanent subsea application, for hydrocarbon service. Read more on that here.

