Maersk Supply Service Names New CFO

Michael Koefoed will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in the Danish offshore vessel operator Maersk Supply Service, effective March 15, 2021.

Koefoed, currently Head of Funding and Markets in A.P. Møller-Maersk, will replace Karl Thorngren who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the corporate world.

Since 2005, Koefoed has been with Maersk in various finance and treasury roles. From 2016 to 2018, he worked in Maersk Supply Service; latest as Head of Finance responsible for the global finance function. As an educational background, he holds an MSc in Economics from the University of Copenhagen.

“Michael brings vast experience from leadership positions within the field of corporate finance and deep knowledge of the maritime industry. On top of that, he knows Maersk Supply Service from the inside as well as our transformation journey towards being a solutions-driven company with a large footprint in renewable energy. I look forward to Michael re-joining our team,” says CEO Steen S. Karstensen.

As CFO, Michael Koefoed will be responsible for Finance and Business Services such as IT, HR and Procurement.

“Maersk Supply Service is on an exciting journey. Ensuring the Business Services function supports Maersk Supply Service’s global operations in the best way possible is crucial to the company’s success as it moves into new industries and segments. I look forward to contributing to this mission,” says Michael Koefoed.