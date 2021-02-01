Kongsberg Digital's Remote DP Training Approved by The Nautical Institute

A remote simulation solution for Dynamic Positioning (DP) Induction Courses developed by Kongsberg Digital (KDI) to support training centers worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns has been approved by The Nautical Institute.

Since the start of the pandemic, KONGSBERG has been ramping up the delivery of cloud-based eLearning and remote training solutions to support education and training institutes and meet the challenges imposed by the impossibility of carrying out tuition in a physical classroom situation. The latest addition to its cloud-based simulation training solutions is a remote DP simulation application, which enables instructors to continue providing their students with mandatory DP simulation-based education through remote access to KONGSBERG’s cutting-edge K-Sim DP technology.

As a response to the COVID-19 situation, the NI has reviewed and approved the use of KONGSBERG’s cloud-based remote DP simulators, equivalent with the NI Class C DP simulators required for the DP Induction courses. By temporarily approving remote simulation training, The Nautical Institute is helping the industry to maintain mandatory DP skills through the pandemic crisis. The remote training solution is valid until April 1, 2021, with the option to further extend approval depending on the coronavirus situation.

KDI’s eLearning modules and remote training solutions provide online access to many of the company’s high-fidelity simulators via the K-Sim Connect portal, enabling distance learning and permitting students to continue to take courses and acquire basic skills outside the training center.

“It’s encouraging to know that our latest remote simulation technologies are helping students to attain DP skills even in these difficult times,” says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice-President, Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital. “I strongly believe that the new cloud-based simulation solutions we are now providing represent the future of maritime training and will continue to act as cost-effective teaching aids when COVID-19 has been consigned to history.”

“The functionality of Kongsberg Digital’s remote DP solution has been demonstrated and found fit for purpose. It has therefore been temporarily approved for remote DP Induction Courses until the end of the COVID-19 period. It is of course subject to continual review as its usefulness for instructors and trainees alike is unquestionable,” adds Qasim Masood, Accreditation Manager, Dynamic Positioning Department, The Nautical Institute. “We’re pleased to give our approval to this solution, which is of great help in training the next generation of DP operators, particularly when more traditional training delivery arrangements are not viable.”