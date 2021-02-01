Deep Wind Offshore Names Chief Commercial Officer

Deep Wind Offshore, a Norwegian offshore wind company formed last month, has appointed Hans Petter Øvrevik as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Øvrevik has more than 16 years of experience in the offshore industry, including roles in Aker Solutions and Aker Offshore Wind, most recently heading Aker Offshore Wind's U.S. projects.

He was one of the founders and a board member of the Offshore Wind California industry group and has several other board positions in the offshore wind industry.

As for Deep Wind Offshore, the company was founded in January 2021 by the Norwegian shipping company Knutsen OAS and one of Norway’s larger utilities Haugaland Kraft/SKL (Sunnhordland Kraftlag), with the aim to develop deepwater offshore wind projects in Norway and internationally.

Commenting on his new role, Øvrevik said: "I am thrilled to take part in developing Deep Wind Offshore to become a leading Offshore Wind player both in Norway and internationally. Deep Wind Offshore has financially robust industrial owners and a unique combination of competencies within renewable energy project development, grid development, and shipping/offshore. Local anchoring is an essential part of developing successful mega energy-projects in a sustainable way. Rooted on the South-West coast of Norway, we are already well-positioned for projects in Norway, and we intend to bring this model along as we develop projects internationally.”

“The fact that we are able to recruit an experienced deepwater offshore wind pioneer like Hans Petter shows that Deep Wind Offshore is ready to quickly ramp up and become a leading player in the Norwegian offshore wind market. We have now established an organization, and we are well set to deliver on our ambitions also internationally. The knowledge of the industry and the proven track record that Hans Petter has, will be a great contribution to the team, says Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore, who also joined from Aker Offshore Wind, having previously spent years in various roles with Aker Solutions.

Øvrevik holds an MSc in Naval Architecture from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and an MBA in International Management from Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California (US).

