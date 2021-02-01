Mammoet Opens New Taiwan Office to Target Offshore Wind Opportunities

Dutch heavy lift and transportation company Mammoet is opening a new office in Taichung, Taiwan, to allow its team to be located closer to project sites and to offer onshore services for offshore wind farms locally.

"Due to the rapid expansion of Mammoet’s business in Taiwan with joint venture partner Giant Heavy Machinery Services Corp and its recent cooperation with Taiwan International Ports Corporation, Mammoet has announced that it will open a new office in Taichung, Taiwan," the company said.

The cooperation with TIPC will operate under the name TIPH which stands for Taiwan International Ports Heavy-Machinery Co.

Currently, the Taiwan government is rolling out its plans to achieve 25% of local electricity generation from renewable sources - in particular wind energy through offshore windfarms.

Following the successful Formosa 1 demonstration project, with 22 turbines of 8 MW generating enough energy for 130,000 homes, the Taiwan government is planning future wind projects adding 1GW per year until 2035. Taichung Port has been earmarked to be the offshore hub for years to come.

"Mammoet’s unparalleled experience and expertise in the wind energy and renewables sector will allow the company to be involved in supporting the construction of these windfarms both safely and efficiently. Mammoet’s level of service will be enhanced by this new office, located strategically in Taichung, next to a quay area marked for turbine pre-assembly work," Mammoet said.

In particular, Mammoet says it will provide engineering, heavy lifting and transportation solutions including marshalling, ballasting, weighing, load-in and load-out transportation services.

"As for equipment, Mammoet Taiwan now has 200+ axle-lines of SPMT and a super heavy lift PTC200 DS ring crane. Services are supported by a well-connected leadership team and a workforce of over 150 employees," Mammoet said.

Chris Schraa, Managing Director for Mammoet Taiwan, said: “Our strong joint venture with Giant Heavy Machinery Services Corp and the new cooperation with the Taiwan International Ports Corporation means that the time now is right for us to move closer to where we execute our projects. We have extensive experience in delivering safe and timely engineered solutions for wind power and renewables projects and aim to find the most efficient and cost-effective solution for Taiwan’s offshore wind industry.”

Mammoet says it will now have a total of three offices on the island. The offices are located in Hsinchu, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.

"All three locations offer various services as well as workshop facilities for in-house maintenance and repair. Mammoet believes these three offices together will enable the company to create a cohesive service network to further strengthen Mammoet’s service capabilities in Taiwan," the company said.









