UK: NHV to Fly Neptune Energy Crew to Seagull Offshore Field

Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has tapped offshore helicopter operator NHV Group to provide crew transportation services in support of an oilfield development project in the UK North Sea.

NHV said Monday the contract was for 18 months, and that its H175 helicopters will support Neptune Energy's drilling operations at the Seagull field. As previously reported, Neptune Energy has started drilling on the Seagull oil and gas development in the UK Central North Sea, using the Gorilla VI (JU-248) jack-up rig, owned by Valaris.

Per NHV, the H175 flights will depart from NHV’s base in Aberdeen to transport passengers to the drilling rig.

"The state-of-the-art H175 aircraft, an Airbus Helicopter’s Super Medium type is specifically designed to meet the evolving mission needs in the oil and gas industry," NHV said.

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development on UK license P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the bp-operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe.

The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially utilizing existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside, while oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

Neptune is the operator of Seagull and has a 35% equity interest. Its joint venture partners are bp with 50% and JAPEX with 15%. The Seagull project was sanctioned in March 2019, when it was said that the first oil could be expected at the end of 2021.