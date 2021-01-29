Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
GE Charters Siem Stingray Vessel on 6-month Term

January 29, 2021

Siem Stingray - Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic.com
Siem Stingray - Credit: David Meek/MarineTraffic.com

Siem Offshore has signed a six-month contract with GE Renewable Energy for its vessel Siem Stingray for work in the renewables sector.

The contract will start in April 2021, and GE Renewable Energy will have additional options to extend it.

"This marks an important continuation of the strong commitment Siem Offshore has for serving the renewable energy segment, and we are pleased to see that our versatile high-end vessels are preferred by a key operator like GE Renewable Energy," Siem Offshore said.

"Since our entrance into the offshore wind segment, our fleet has contributed with over 200,000 personnel transfers offshore, making the Company a leading actor within this segment," the Norwegian offshore vessel owner added.

Siem Stingray is an IMR, construction vessel of the STX OSCV 03 design, built in 2014. The vessel is 120.90 meters long with a deck space of 1300sq m and is equipped with a 250-tonne offshore crane.  


Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Renewables

