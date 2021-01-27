Fugro, NYK Welcome OYO to Offshore Wind Services Venture

Dutch offshore services firm Fugro and Japan's NYK have, through a recently signed partnership, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Japanese geoscience specialist OYO Corporation (OYO).

To remind, Fugro and NYK in November 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan, and also to collaborate on a feasibility study into jointly operating a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects.

"The addition of OYO to the team will further strengthen Fugro and NYK’s position as leading service providers for the growing offshore wind site characterization market in Japan," Fugro said Tuesday.

"Fugro, NYK, and OYO will provide a comprehensive service for the offshore wind energy industry in Japan through the combination of the joint operation of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel by NYK and Fugro, Fugro’s global knowledge and experience in site investigations for offshore wind farms, and OYO’s insights into the Japanese geoscience market," Fugro said in a statement.

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Marine Site Characterisation Director for Asia-Pacific, said: “We’re delighted to welcome OYO to the team alongside Fugro and NYK and view this as another positive step forward for the Japanese offshore wind industry. OYO’s mission to contribute to the creation of a safe and secure society blends perfectly with Fugro’s vision to create a safe and liveable world, and increasing the proportion of renewable energy generated in Japan is our joint investment in Japan’s greener future.”