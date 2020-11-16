Fugro, NYK to Provide Geotechnical Services for Offshore Wind Sector in Japan

Dutch-based Fugro and Japan's NYK Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan.

The two companies will also collaborate on a feasibility study into jointly operating a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects.

"This strategic partnership will benefit from Fugro’s technical and operational expertise in offshore wind and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market," Fugro said.

The Dutch company has said that Japan's growing offshore wind industry is predicted to increase national demand for geotechnical investigation vessels.

"By joining forces, Fugro and NYK will be able to meet this demand and contribute to the successful development of offshore wind as a sustainable energy source for the country," Fugro said.

Akira Kono, NYK’s Senior Managing Executive Officer, said: “Fugro’s expertise in geotechnical investigations and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market will be essential for supporting our customers and this partnership will contribute to the positive development of offshore wind business in Japan.”