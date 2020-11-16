Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro, NYK to Provide Geotechnical Services for Offshore Wind Sector in Japan

November 16, 2020

Dutch-based Fugro and Japan's NYK Group have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan.

The two companies will also collaborate on a feasibility study into jointly operating a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects.

"This strategic partnership will benefit from Fugro’s technical and operational expertise in offshore wind and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market," Fugro said.

The Dutch company has said that Japan's growing offshore wind industry is predicted to increase national demand for geotechnical investigation vessels. 

"By joining forces, Fugro and NYK will be able to meet this demand and contribute to the successful development of offshore wind as a sustainable energy source for the country," Fugro said.

Akira Kono, NYK’s Senior Managing Executive Officer, said: “Fugro’s expertise in geotechnical investigations and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market will be essential for supporting our customers and this partnership will contribute to the positive development of offshore wind business in Japan.”

 

Energy Vessels Geoscience Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia Japan Geotechnical

Related Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Vineyard Wind Facing More Permit Delays

Boston Dynamics Dog Robot 'Spot' Learns New Tricks on BP's...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

OTC 2021 Postponed

OTC 2021 Postponed

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine