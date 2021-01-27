Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Gets UK North Sea Block

January 27, 2021

Credit: Eni Flickr - CC BY-NC 2.0
Credit: Eni Flickr - CC BY-NC 2.0

Italian oil company Eni has been awarded a new production license in the UK North Sea, resulting from an application made in the 32nd UK Offshore Licensing Round.

The Licence, named P2511, covers an area of approximately 340 square kilometers and is located approximately 250 km offshore UK in the Northern North Sea in a water depth ranging from 100 to 130 meters.

"[The license] is situated near the UK/Norwegian border where several significant discoveries were recently made," Eni said.

The license has an initial exploration term of six years. Eni UK will assume the role of the operator with a 100% participating interest.

"Through the license participation, Eni renews its commitment to the valorization of resources in the UK sector of the North Sea where the company has been operating for over 50 years," said Eni, which has been present in the UK since 1964 and is currently active in the Exploration & Production sector, with a production of 55 Kboed as well as in the Gas & Power and Refining & Marketing & Chemicals sectors. 

In October 2020 Eni was been awarded a carbon storage license in the Liverpool Bay area of the East Irish Sea.

Energy Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

U.S. Offshore Wind Developer Asks Biden to Restart...
Credit: ABS

World's First 100,000-ton Deepwater Semi-submersible...

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Tidewater Taps Inmarsat for Fleet Xpress Upgrades

Tidewater Taps Inmarsat for Fleet Xpress Upgrades

Damen's New Fast Crew Supplier Launched in Turkey

Damen's New Fast Crew Supplier Launched in Turkey

Denmark: First Turbine Installed at Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Denmark: First Turbine Installed at Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Biden to Target Drilling, Fossil Fuel Subsidies in New Climate Orders

Biden to Target Drilling, Fossil Fuel Subsidies in New Climate Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine