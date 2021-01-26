DNV GL Merges Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables Arms to Create Energy Systems

DNV GL said Tuesday it would combine its current Oil & Gas and Power & Renewables businesses into one new business area called Energy Systems.

The quality assurance and classification firm which, among others, provides advisory services to the power, renewables, gas, and offshore industry said the move would better reflect the emerging energy future, which will see renewables take a greater share of the energy mix and decarbonization become a major focus.

Energy Systems, which will start operating from February 01, 2021, will provide certification, advisory and digital monitoring services to the entire energy value chain, the company said.

Ditlev Engel, CEO of the current Energy business area since 2016, will lead the new business area, which will consist of approximately 4 000 energy experts, making it the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and certification body

“The creation of Energy Systems is our response to a rapidly changing energy market in search for deeper decarbonization,” said Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO of DNV GL. “We want to enable our customers to tackle the energy transition – faster. By combining our expertise, we will better serve customers operating in, and entering the energy market. This new structure will help us serve all players in the energy market.”

The company said that while renewable energy is increasing market share, DNV GL will continue to work with the oil and gas sector as it refocuses on decarbonization.

"The sector will play an essential role in the energy transition with natural gas set to become the single largest energy source by the middle of the decade, whilst hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture and storage will be important tools in the low carbon toolkit for the hard to abate sectors," DNV GL said.

Ditlev Engel, CEO – Energy Systems, said, “Joining forces in Energy Systems gives DNV GL the size to work with the key industry players to help scale green energy technology and optimize safety from production to consumption. There is no hiding from the fact that we are on course for damaging global warming, but we have the technology to transition faster. I see a greater willingness amongst policymakers and companies to speed up the decarbonization of the sector and we at DNV GL are ready to play our part, so we can tackle the needed energy transformation much faster.”

DNV GL Buys ERS

Separately, DNV GL on Tuesday announced the acquisition of US based engineering consultancy Energy and Resource Solutions, Inc. (ERS). Consisting of around 80 experts, ERS, like DNV GL, helps customers to manage and reduce energy costs through program design, outreach, implementation and evaluation services. ERS will be an integrated part of DNV GL.

On the acquisition of ERS, Eriksen added, “Given the speed of the energy transition, it is natural that we look outside our own organization for acquisition opportunities. The domain expertise and digital first approach demonstrated by ERS is aligned with our vision and services, and I am sure our customers in North America and beyond will be delighted we have even more experts in our ranks.”

The decision to create the Energy Systems business area was taken after a strategic review of DNV GL’s business, which also led to the renaming of the company to DNV from March 1 2021.

"Going forward, DNV GL will be a company of three great houses consisting of approximately 12 000 experts; the leading maritime classification society, the world's largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, and a business assurance house that is shaping how products and supply chains are assured," DNV GL said.