DNV GL to Change Name

Norway-based risk management and quality assurance company DNV GL will change its name to DNV on March 1, 2021.

The classification society, providing services to offshore and maritime industries, among others, has had the current name since the 2013 merger between DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and GL (Germanischer Lloyd).

"The name simplification is a natural consequence of a successfully completed merger and of having operated as a fully integrated company for several years now," the company said.

Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, said, “We merged two leading companies with complementary strengths and market positions, and combining the two names was the right solution in 2013. However, it was not a name that rolled off the tongue, and many customers already refer to the company as DNV.

"Our brand is used by many of our customers to build trust towards their stakeholders, and a simpler name will be an even stronger trust mark for our customers in the future, but still carries with it all our strengths and proud 157-year-old legacy with a purpose to safeguard life, property and the environment," he said.



