Premier Oil Names Ex-Aker BP Man as New CFO

UK-based Premier Oil has announced the proposed appointment of Alexander Krane as Chief Financial Officer.

Krane will be appointed with effect from the later of completion of the merger with Chrysaor and April 15, 2021. He will replace Richard Rose who will resign from his role as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Finance Director with effect from the same date.

Krane has over 20 years of experience from holding various accounting, controlling, and executive roles in the energy industry. He started his career at KPMG, working in both Norway and the US from 1999 to 2006.

After working as Group Controller for Norse Energy Corp., a junior E&P company with operations in Brazil and onshore US, Krane joined Aker ASA as Corporate Controller in 2010. In 2012, he joined Det norske oljeselskap ASA as Chief Financial Officer, responsible for all financial functions as well as strategy, business development, and M&A. After the merger with BP Norway in 2016, he remained Chief Financial Officer of the merged entity, Aker BP ASA.

In 2019, Krane left Aker BP ASA to become Investment Director at Aker ASA, responsible for Aker ASA's oil and gas investments. He holds a Master of Science in Business from The University of Nordland and an MBA from The Norwegian School of Economics. Krane is also a State Authorized Public Accountant in Norway.

"A new service agreement will be put in place between Alexander and Premier following completion of the Merger. It is intended that the terms will be appropriate for an executive director of a group of the size, complexity and nature of the Company following completion, which will take into account appropriate and recognized benchmarking and existing remuneration arrangements," the company said.