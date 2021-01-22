Solstad Offshore Vessel Trio Gets Renewables, Subsea Deals

Norwegian offshore vessel company Solstad Offshore has secured four contracts in the renewables and subsea sectors for three of its Normand Energy, Far Samson, and Normand Jarstein.

The Normand Energy vessel, currently in Norway, will support a project for an unnamed client in the Pacific Ocean. The contract is for around 5 months, including mobilization and demobilization, and is set to being during February 2021.

Solstad further said that its Far Samson vessel had secured a contract for support of cable lay operations, but it didn't say where, nor who the client was. It said the deal was firm for 90 days with options to extend for the remainder of 2021. The contract is set to begin in April or May 2021.

The Normand Jarstein vessel has won a contract with a Norwegian subsea contractor for a project in West Africa, with a start-up in January.

The contract is for two months, plus a one-month extension option. Apart from this, the Normand Jarstein has been awarded a contract with a UK- based oil company for a duration of approximately 2 months firm, with the start-up expected in the second half of May.

"The two contracts for the CSV Normand Jarstein will be performed ahead of the previously announced contract with Ørsted at the Hornsea2 wind farm, Solstad said, meaning the vessel will be fully utilized through 2021.