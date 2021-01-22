Dana Taps KenzFigee for Lifting Services on Two FPSOs

Dutch offshore lifting equipment company KenzFigee has secured a five-year deal to provide lifting services for Dana Petroleum North Sea FPSOs.

Under the contract, KenzFigee will provide its services on Dana Petroleum's ‘Triton’ and ‘Western Isles’ FPSOs, on the UK Continentals Shelf.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to further develop this important relationship between our companies by expanding our provision of safe, cost-effective and innovative service”, KenzFigee Chief Executive Officer, Jan-Pieter Klaver said.

"It will further strengthen and grow KenzFigee’s presence in the UK market to bring our dedicated services to more UK clients," said the CEO of the company which has, over the years, designed and built more than 4,500 cranes, lifting and handling solutions.

KenzFigee did not provide the financial details of the contract with Dana Petroleum.

The Dutch company will support the Dana contract from its UK office. The company established a UK subsidiary KenzFigee (UK) Ltd. in March 2020, citing increasing demand for its services, and the need to position its services closer to its UK clients.