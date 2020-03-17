Offshore Equipment Firm KenzFigee Opens UK Business

Dutch offshore equipment and service supplier KenzFigee has established a UK subsidiary KenzFigee (UK) Ltd. citing increasing demand for its services, and the need to position its services closer to its UK clients.

"Following a growing demand for offshore expert equipment sales and support in the emerging markets such as decommissioning and wind energy, KenzFigee has now expanded its services to the UK and aims to contribute to the success of its clients by providing specialist crane solutions, innovative offshore equipment systems, and support engineering services, such as maintenance, refurbishments, and fast response repair locally from the UK," the company said.

Jan-Pieter Klaver, CEO of KenzFigee, says: “Our position in the UK will provide an opportunity to work more closely and efficiently with our clients in this region. Positioning our products and services closer to our UK clients will enable us to enhance operational support and to further improve safety and productivity of our clients’ operations."

KenzFigee UK operations will be led by Barry Stewart, who has over 20 years of international experience in various organizations across multiple industries and will further strengthen our presence as a specialist equipment and service provider for lifting and offshore equipment systems in this region.”

Barry Stewart, Vice President of KenzFigee (UK) Ltd., said: "This is an exciting time for energy in the UK, with tremendous opportunities across oil & gas operations, decommissioning and the growing wind energy markets.

He said the company would partner with its clients to design fit for purpose engineering solutions to suit the specific needs of operators and asset owners.