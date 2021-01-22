Palfinger Cranes for Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm

Crane provider Palfinger has won a deal to deliver cranes for the Fécamp offshore wind farm project in France.

The 500 MW offshore wind farm named Fécamp, sanctioned by EDF Renewables, Enbridge, and wpd in June 2020, will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) wind turbines located between 13km and 22km from the coast of northwest France.

For this wind farm, which is Palfinger's first offshore wind project in France, Palfinger will deliver 71 of its PF14000-4.5 LDB fixed boom cranes.

These cranes will lift materials and tools from the supply vessel onto the laydown area of the transition deck during the installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Also, the cranes will be used during routine inspection and service work throughout the turbines' operational life.

In addition to the 71 fixed boom davits, Palfinger will deliver two PTM600-20m telescopic boom cranes to the offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base for loading and unloading materials and equipment to and from Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs).

Nikolaj Bæk Rosenkrantz, Palfinger Sales Manager Wind said:"The Fécamp offshore wind farm project offered an opportunity that we couldn't let slip by. Winning this project has opened the door for PALFINGER to the French offshore wind market and significantly strengthens our footprint in the European offshore wind industry."

The delivery of the first cranes is scheduled for May 2021. The Fécamp offshore wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2023.