Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Palfinger Cranes for Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm

January 22, 2021

Credit: Palfinger
Credit: Palfinger

Crane provider Palfinger has won a deal to deliver cranes for the Fécamp offshore wind farm project in France. 

The 500 MW offshore wind farm named Fécamp, sanctioned by EDF Renewables, Enbridge, and wpd in June 2020, will feature 71 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) wind turbines located between 13km and 22km from the coast of northwest France. 

For this wind farm, which is Palfinger's first offshore wind project in France, Palfinger will deliver 71 of its PF14000-4.5 LDB fixed boom cranes. 

These cranes will lift materials and tools from the supply vessel onto the laydown area of the transition deck during the installation and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Also, the cranes will be used during routine inspection and service work throughout the turbines' operational life. 

In addition to the 71 fixed boom davits, Palfinger will deliver two PTM600-20m telescopic boom cranes to the offshore wind farm’s operations and maintenance (O&M) base for loading and unloading materials and equipment to and from Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs). 

Nikolaj Bæk Rosenkrantz, Palfinger Sales Manager Wind said:"The Fécamp offshore wind farm project offered an opportunity that we couldn't let slip by. Winning this project has opened the door for PALFINGER to the French offshore wind market and significantly strengthens our footprint in the European offshore wind industry."

The delivery of the first cranes is scheduled for May 2021. The Fécamp offshore wind farm is expected to begin operations in 2023.

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Renewables Cranes

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in...
© sic2005 / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Suspends Federal Oil and Gas...


Trending Offshore News

Image by Ian Mantel - MarineTraffic.com

Elon Musk's Firm Buys Two Offshore Rigs to Serve as...
Offshore
Illustration - Oil platforms offshore Louisiana - Credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Two Offshore Workers Charged over U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil...
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Current News

Russian Pipelaying Vessels En Route to Nord Stream 2 Work Site

Russian Pipelaying Vessels En Route to Nord Stream 2 Work Site

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in Angola

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' Offshore Platform Order in Angola

PetroRio Nears Full Takeover of Frade Offshore Field. Decom Costs Cut

PetroRio Nears Full Takeover of Frade Offshore Field. Decom Costs Cut

Dana Taps KenzFigee for Lifting Services on Two FPSOs

Dana Taps KenzFigee for Lifting Services on Two FPSOs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine