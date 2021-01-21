Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
JDR to Deliver Subsea Umbilical for Malaysian Offshore Project

January 21, 2021

Credit: JDR
Credit: JDR

Subsea umbilical supplier JDR has won a contract to with UMD Energy to deliver a 2.7km long subsea production umbilical for the Ledang Redevelopment Segment 2 project, offshore Malaysia.

The umbilical will provide the connection from the unmanned remote platform to the subsea production control system. JDR will also supply cable accessories and four service technicians for installation and commissioning," JDR said without providing details on the value of the contract.

"JDR won the contract due to its ability to meet UMD Energy’s customization requirements for the umbilical to withstand harsh subsea conditions, and capacity to deliver the project with a lead time of eight months," JDR said.

JK Lim, Region Manager for Singapore at JDR, commented: “We are delighted to have won our first project of this type in Malaysia. Asia is an important region to us, and we see great potential for our subsea technology here. We are proud to be working with UMD Energy on this exciting oil and gas project."

The umbilical and accessories will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Littleport UK, from which JDR will package and ship the umbilical by sea using an 8-meter cable installation reel. Delivery is scheduled for May 2021.

