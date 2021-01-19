Vår Energi Nets 10 Offshore Blocks in Norway

Norwegian oil company Vår Energi has said it has been awarded 10 new licenses (5 as operator) on the Norwegian Continental Shelf during the Awards in Predefined Areas for 2020.

“We are pleased with the result. The new exploration licenses continue to strengthen Vår Energi’s position both around key hubs and in other attractive areas, confirming our strategy and commitment to the exploration of the NCS”, says Vår Energi CEO, Kristin F. Kragseth, who has recently announced her plan to take over as CEO of Petoro.

Vår Energi AS has been granted the following new licenses: North Sea: PL 1090 (op), PL 1096 (op) Norwegian Sea: PL 1122, PL 1120, PL 1117, PL 1121, PL 1114 Barents Sea: PL 1132 (op), PL 229 G (op), PL 1131 (op)

The licenses were awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) on Thursday.

Vår Energi has reserves and resources of more than 1,900 million barrels of oil equivalent on the NCS.