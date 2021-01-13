TechnipFMC CFO Resigns. Replacement Named

Oilfield services giant TechnipFMC has appointed Alf Melin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 25, 2021.

He will take the position from Maryann Mannen who has decided to resign, also effective January 25, 2021, to pursue "an identified opportunity."

Melin has been with the company since 1995 and has held multiple leadership positions in finance, treasury, and operations.

He currently serves as Senior Vice President, Finance Operations, where he is responsible for the Company’s global finance activities across all segments. Additionally, he has direct oversight of finance operations for the Subsea segment.

Before this, he held various operational roles, including Senior Vice President, Surface Americas, and General Manager, Fluid Control. A graduate of Lund University in Sweden, Melin’s service with the company includes eight years in various global locations.

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “I am pleased to announce Alf Melin’s appointment to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TechnipFMC. He has made significant contributions in the development of the Company’s current finance organization, making him a natural successor. I am confident that Alf’s extensive financial experience and deep operational knowledge of our Subsea and Surface Technologies businesses have prepared him well to lead the finance organization of TechnipFMC.”

“Finally, I would like to thank Maryann for the many contributions she has made throughout her 35-year career with TechnipFMC, culminating in our planned separation into two industry-leading publicly traded companies. This allows for a natural leadership succession to occur. I wish her all the best in her new role.”

As reported last week, the company said it had resumed its plan to split itself into two - separating its engineering and construction activities from its upstream oil services business.