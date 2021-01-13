Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil: TGS Starts Espirito Santo 3D Seismic Survey

January 13, 2021

COSL's HYSY 720 vessel - Credit: Dmitriy Dronov/MarineTraffic
COSL's HYSY 720 vessel - Credit: Dmitriy Dronov/MarineTraffic

Norwegian marine seismic data firm TGS on Wednesday announced the start of the Espirito Santo multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Brazil.

"This survey, covering 2,694 square kilometers, will broaden the region's 3D coverage while adding to the extensive offshore seismic library. This survey is being acquired in a dual-azimuth acquisition format," TGS said.

TGS said that Espirito Santo fast track data is expected in Q4 2021 and will be processed using Dynamic Matching Full Wave Inversion (DM-FWI).

"DM-FWI is a technology that uses seismic reflection and refraction information to automatically update the velocity model and allows for superior, geologically coherent velocity models, improved subsurface analysis, and reduced uncertainty. Dynamic Matching FWI achieves a step-change in velocity modeling where imaging in depth is clearer and more geologically consistent while overcoming many of the limitations of standard FWI," TGS explained.

As reported back in November, when TGS first announced the expected start-up date for the Espirito Santo survey, the company said it would be using the COSL vessel HYSY720 for the project.

Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity South America Seismic

Related Offshore News

Drillships - Credit: nikkytok/AdobeStock

20 High Impact O&G Exploration Wells to Watch in 2021
File Photo: Orsted

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant...


Trending Offshore News

File Photo: Shell

Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments
Offshore
An offshore platform in Norway - Credit:Jone Gundersen/AdobeStock

Norway Eyes Sea Change in Deep Dive for Metals Instead of...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine