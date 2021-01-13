Brazil: TGS Starts Espirito Santo 3D Seismic Survey

Norwegian marine seismic data firm TGS on Wednesday announced the start of the Espirito Santo multi-client 3D seismic survey offshore Brazil.

"This survey, covering 2,694 square kilometers, will broaden the region's 3D coverage while adding to the extensive offshore seismic library. This survey is being acquired in a dual-azimuth acquisition format," TGS said.

TGS said that Espirito Santo fast track data is expected in Q4 2021 and will be processed using Dynamic Matching Full Wave Inversion (DM-FWI).

"DM-FWI is a technology that uses seismic reflection and refraction information to automatically update the velocity model and allows for superior, geologically coherent velocity models, improved subsurface analysis, and reduced uncertainty. Dynamic Matching FWI achieves a step-change in velocity modeling where imaging in depth is clearer and more geologically consistent while overcoming many of the limitations of standard FWI," TGS explained.

As reported back in November, when TGS first announced the expected start-up date for the Espirito Santo survey, the company said it would be using the COSL vessel HYSY720 for the project.

