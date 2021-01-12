Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro CFO Verhagen Steps Down

January 12, 2021

Paul Verhagen (Photo: Fugro)
Paul Verhagen (Photo: Fugro)

Dutch offshore services company Fugro announced its chief financial officer (CFO) Paul Verhagen has decided to leave the company.

Verhagen, who joined Fugro as CFO and member of the Board of Management in 2014, will step down after the annual meeting of shareholders on April 22, 2021. He will be nominated to become CFO and member of the Management Board at ASM International NV as per June 1, 2021.

Fugro said its supervisory board has initiated the process to find and appoint Verhagen's successor.

