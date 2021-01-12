Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Siemens Gamesa to Charter Ziton's Jack-up

January 12, 2021

Credit: Ziton
Danish offshore wind farm vessel provider Ziton has secured a contract for the Wind Enterprise jack-up vessel with the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa.

According to Ziton's statement on Tuesday, Siemens Gamesa has, through a tender, selected the Wind Enterprise vessel as its main service jack-up "for the coming years."

Ziton in mid-2019 chartered the jack-up from Vroon on a contract lasting until March 31, 2021, with an option to buy.

Following the successful bid for the Siemens Gamesa contract, Ziton said it would exercise the option to buy the jack-up "soonest." The vessel 

The Wind Enterprise is expected to start its Siemens Gamesa contract on March 1, 2021.

"The vessel will be able to service the majority of turbines during the charter, not least due to a boom extension which will be performed later this year," Ziton said.

"Ziton previously saw the jack-up Wind Server on charter to Siemens Gamesa in a similar role, but larger turbines require larger vessels to accommodate increased requirements for lifting height and deck space," the company added.

Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Nigeria's Senate President Promises Action on Long-delayed Oil Reform Law

IDS to Deliver Reporting & Monitoring Service for Stena Drilling's Rigs

Slower Wind Speeds to Hit Earnings of Offshore Wind Giant Ørsted

Malaysia: Shell, Dayang Pen Accommodation Workboat Deal

