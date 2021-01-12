Siemens Gamesa to Charter Ziton's Jack-up

Danish offshore wind farm vessel provider Ziton has secured a contract for the Wind Enterprise jack-up vessel with the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa.

According to Ziton's statement on Tuesday, Siemens Gamesa has, through a tender, selected the Wind Enterprise vessel as its main service jack-up "for the coming years."

Ziton in mid-2019 chartered the jack-up from Vroon on a contract lasting until March 31, 2021, with an option to buy.

Following the successful bid for the Siemens Gamesa contract, Ziton said it would exercise the option to buy the jack-up "soonest." The vessel

The Wind Enterprise is expected to start its Siemens Gamesa contract on March 1, 2021.

"The vessel will be able to service the majority of turbines during the charter, not least due to a boom extension which will be performed later this year," Ziton said.

"Ziton previously saw the jack-up Wind Server on charter to Siemens Gamesa in a similar role, but larger turbines require larger vessels to accommodate increased requirements for lifting height and deck space," the company added.