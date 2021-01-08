N-O-S to Provide Vessels for Ørsted's UK West Coast Wind Farms

Crew transfer vessel company Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has signed a contract with the offshore wind farm giant Ørsted to provide vessels for its British west coast operations.

N-O-S will provide crew transfer support to Ørsted’s UK West Coast Hub through the provision of seven CTVs over the next three years.

The first vessels will start at the beginning of 2021 and will be accompanied by more vessels gradually until the summer.

The N-O-S crew transfer vessels will operate on Walney, Walney Extension, West of Duddon Sands, Barrow, Burbo Bank, and Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farms – using Ørsted’s Barrow and Liverpool operations sites as base ports.

Howard Shields, Head of UK West Operations at Ørsted, said: “Our West coast offshore wind farms have a total capacity of more than 1.8GW and are an important source of clean, renewable electricity. We have an excellent operations team that ensures our offshore wind farms continue to operate efficiently and effectively. A reliable CTV service is a vital tool in maintaining our excellent operational performance track record.”

“We are pleased to have been selected for this scope, and this award is based on many years of good cooperation between N-O-S and Ørsted. This long-term agreement will further strengthen our position and commitment in the UK market.” Says Fredrik Hallqvist, CCO at Northern Offshore Services A/S.