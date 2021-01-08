Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

N-O-S to Provide Vessels for Ørsted's UK West Coast Wind Farms

January 8, 2021

Credit:twixter/AdobeStock
Credit:twixter/AdobeStock

Crew transfer vessel company Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has signed a contract with the offshore wind farm giant Ørsted to provide vessels for its British west coast operations.

N-O-S will provide crew transfer support to Ørsted’s UK West Coast Hub through the provision of seven CTVs over the next three years. 

The first vessels will start at the beginning of 2021 and will be accompanied by more vessels gradually until the summer. 

The N-O-S crew transfer vessels will operate on Walney, Walney Extension, West of Duddon Sands, Barrow, Burbo Bank, and Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farms – using Ørsted’s Barrow and Liverpool operations sites as base ports. 

Howard Shields, Head of UK West Operations at Ørsted, said: “Our West coast offshore wind farms have a total capacity of more than 1.8GW and are an important source of clean, renewable electricity. We have an excellent operations team that ensures our offshore wind farms continue to operate efficiently and effectively. A reliable CTV service is a vital tool in maintaining our excellent operational performance track record.”

“We are pleased to have been selected for this scope, and this award is based on many years of good cooperation between N-O-S and Ørsted. This long-term agreement will further strengthen our position and commitment in the UK market.” Says Fredrik Hallqvist, CCO at Northern Offshore Services A/S.

Offshore Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Europe Crew Transfer Vessels

Related Offshore News

BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea - Credit: BP

Report: BP Relaunches Sale of UK North Sea Fields
(Photo: Spirit Energy)

Pioneering Spirit to Remove Two Morecambe Bay Platforms


Trending Offshore News

(Image: Cenovus)

Suncor to Record Impairment Charge on White Rose Assets
Engineering
BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea - Credit: BP

Report: BP Relaunches Sale of UK North Sea Fields
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

ADES CFO to Step Down

ADES CFO to Step Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine