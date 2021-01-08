Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Total to Keep Investing in Renewables in 2021, says CEO

January 8, 2021

Illustration - Credit:s_a_j
Illustration - Credit:s_a_j

Total will be as active in adding renewable energy assets in 2021 as it was last year, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told an Oddo BHF conference on Friday. 

Total is trying to reduce its dependence on oil and shift towards electricity and renewable energy. It aims to have 35 gigawatts (GW) of gross renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 from around 9 GW now.

Pouyanne said the investment budget for electricity and renewables would surpass $2 billion in 2021.

Asked whether Total would still pursue oil exploration in future, Pouyanne said the company would focus on cost and said some fields that were difficult to develop in some regions like the Arctic were off limits.

"If we can develop at less than $20 per barrel, we consider that it will be resilient for the long term," Pouyanne told the online conference, adding that Total was focusing on areas such as the Middle East and North Africa, Brazil and Suriname.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Jane Merriman and Edmund Blair)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Stena Icemax -Credit: e sadler/MarineTraffic.com

BPC Can Keep On Drilling Off Bahamas, Court Rules
BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea - Credit: BP

Report: BP Relaunches Sale of UK North Sea Fields


Trending Offshore News

(Image: Cenovus)

Suncor to Record Impairment Charge on White Rose Assets
Engineering
BP's Andrew platform in the UK North Sea - Credit: BP

Report: BP Relaunches Sale of UK North Sea Fields
Energy

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Rem Offshore's Platform Supply Vessel Hired for Offshore Wind Work

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Nigerian Oil Company Lekoil Loses Board Fight with Metallon

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

Oil Industry Slams Norway's Plan to Triple Carbon Tax

ADES CFO to Step Down

ADES CFO to Step Down

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine