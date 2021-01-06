Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips to Control Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo Platform Remotely

January 6, 2021

Eldfisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips
Eldfisk - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Oil company ConocoPhillips has obtained regulatory approval for remote operations of its Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo facility in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The consent, granted by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, covers the conversion to a new mode of operation for the Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo facility and comprises.

During campaign periods, operating and maintenance personnel will live on Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo.

Outside of campaigns, the facility will normally be unmanned. During periods without permanent manning, the facility will be controlled from Eldfisk 2/7 S, otherwise, when manned, Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo will be controlled locally.

Eldfisk is an oil field in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, 10 kilometers south of the Ekofisk field. Eldfisk was discovered in 1970, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1975. Production began in 1979. ConocoPhillips is the operator.

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Regulations

Related Offshore News

Stena Icemax -Credit: e sadler/MarineTraffic.com

BPC Can Keep On Drilling Off Bahamas, Court Rules
An offshore platform in Malaysia - Credit: wanfahmy/AdobeStock

Force Majeure Declared at Two Oil Terminals in Malaysia


Trending Offshore News

Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore

Boskalis Buys Rever Offshore's Subsea Services Business
Offshore
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Spuds Bulletwood Well, Offshore Guyana
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Current News

Havila Shipping, DeepOcean Settle Dispute

Havila Shipping, DeepOcean Settle Dispute

Swinging Again, Saudi Arabia Sacrifices Market Share to Protect Oil Price

Swinging Again, Saudi Arabia Sacrifices Market Share to Protect Oil Price

ConocoPhillips to Control Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo Platform Remotely

ConocoPhillips to Control Eldfisk 2/7 Bravo Platform Remotely

Safe Influx Granted UK Patent for Automated Well Control Tech

Safe Influx Granted UK Patent for Automated Well Control Tech

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine