Chiyoda to Design Floater for Kumul Petroleum in PNG

Japanese engineering and construction company Chiyoda has won a deal to design, develop, and engineer a Floating, Storage, Re-gasification and Power Generation unit in Papua New Guinea ("PNG") for Papua New Guinea’s national oil and gas company Kumul Petroleum.

"This project is an important step towards meeting the demand and supply requirement set out in the PNG 2030 Strategic Plan, which has set goals of connecting 70% of the PNG population to secure electricity by 2030. It will also provide PNG's growing heavy industries with much needed environmentally cleaner and sustainable fuel options for their additional power generation requirements they seek to increase productivity on," Chiyoda said.

The new FSRP facility will have the capacity to generate 75 MW of power to be exported to the local transmission grid, in addition to being able to load and store 140,000m3 of LNG which can be offloaded to small scale (SS) bulk cargo vessels and redistributed to smaller local power generation locations, and regasify and export gas via pipeline for local heavy industrial power generation.

It will be located on the northern coast of PNG, close to Lae, bringing power generation to the area which contains some of the country's key resources projects.

"Based on Chiyoda's experience in PNG and its expertise of FSRP facilities, Chiyoda will provide KPHL with a wealth of engineering expertise in partnership with Moss Maritime of Norway and Nippon Yusen Kaisha for the first of the contracts. Chiyoda positions PNG as one of its priority countries for its business field and will contribute to the realization of PNG's 2030 Strategic Plan," the company said.