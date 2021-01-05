Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Prosafe Nets Work in Trinidad for Safe Concordia Flotel

January 5, 2021

Safe Concordia - Credit: Prosafe
Safe Concordia - Credit: Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig owner Prosafe has won a contract for one of its units in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Oslo-listed company said Tuesday it had won a deal to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia flotel in Trinidad and Tobago in Q2 2021.

It did not say who the client was nor did it share the terms of the contract.

According to the company's fleet status report, the Safe Concordia last worked in the first half of 2020, when it was on a contract with Equinor in Brazil.

AIS data shows the Safe Concordia is currently moored in Port of Acu in Brazil.

Safe Concordia is a DP2 semi-submersible offshore accommodation unit with 461 beds The vessel was constructed at Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore and delivered in March 2005 before completing an upgrade in July 2015.

